Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 11,597 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

