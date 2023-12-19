Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $850.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $817.53 and a 200 day moving average of $793.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $887.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

