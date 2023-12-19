Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,920 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 214,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $70,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,740,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $5,095,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

