Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,234 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

