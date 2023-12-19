Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

