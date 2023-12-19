Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.91.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $368.03 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.84.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

