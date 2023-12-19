Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $14.68 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,162 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 33,891 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

Insider Transactions at VMware

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMW

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

