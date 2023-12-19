Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average is $130.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

