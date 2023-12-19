Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $25.68 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $380,211,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

