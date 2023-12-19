Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

