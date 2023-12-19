Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

