Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 10,072 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $618.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $620.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $543.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.32.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

