Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 5,696 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

