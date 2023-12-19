Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 92,395 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,395 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of BioNTech worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

