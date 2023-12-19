Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 94,906 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,906 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $18,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,964,000 after purchasing an additional 918,624 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,324,000.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Price Performance

Roche stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roche

About Roche

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.