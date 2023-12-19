Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes $9.97 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

