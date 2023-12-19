Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$306.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$285.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$282.92.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$272.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$197.66 and a one year high of C$281.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$249.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$246.31.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6122847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

