Brian David Archbold Sells 1,500 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.94. 24,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $116.27. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $575.34 million, a P/E ratio of -758.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -457.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

