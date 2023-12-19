Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLIN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.43.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.