Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lowered by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. 6,515,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

