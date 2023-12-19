Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Trimmed by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,137.80. 865,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,033. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

