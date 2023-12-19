Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Lessened by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,452 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

BR opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $196.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

