Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

