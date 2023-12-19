Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.33

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 12456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $612.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

