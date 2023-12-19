Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 9,984 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $22.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

