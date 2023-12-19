Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s current price.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29 ($0.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,862. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The company has a market cap of £55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

