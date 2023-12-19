Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s current price.
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29 ($0.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,862. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The company has a market cap of £55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
