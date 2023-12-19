Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.79.

TSE CM traded up C$1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,804. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$63.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

