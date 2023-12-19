Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.12.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.64 on Tuesday, hitting C$85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,188. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.23. The firm has a market cap of C$93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. In other news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.95, for a total transaction of C$453,645.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,022 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

