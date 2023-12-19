Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CP opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

