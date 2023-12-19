Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

TSE:CFP traded up C$1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 371,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.03. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.41 and a twelve month high of C$27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.69) by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.9601082 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

