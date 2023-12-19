Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,083,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,446. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $896.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.