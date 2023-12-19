Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,802 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $483.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $484.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

