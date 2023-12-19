Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

CGXU stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 266,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.