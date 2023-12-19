Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.27 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

About Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

