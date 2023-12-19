Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 500 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,147.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $932.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $884.75. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

