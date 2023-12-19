Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 110,810 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,580,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 10,196.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 1,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 713,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,157,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 569,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WDS opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.