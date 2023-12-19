Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

