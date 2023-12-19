Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Amcor makes up about 1.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

