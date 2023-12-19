Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

