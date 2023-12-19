CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 20th. CARGO Therapeutics had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $281,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During CARGO Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRGX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.