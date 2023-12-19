Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$159.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$159.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s previous close.

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.64.

Cargojet Stock Up 1.1 %

CJT traded up C$1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$116.20. 34,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$135.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$93.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.14.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.0917927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

