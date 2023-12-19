CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

