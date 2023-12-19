Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

