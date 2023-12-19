Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.24.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

