Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $285.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

