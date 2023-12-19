Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.13. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.