Cencora (NYSE:COR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.67.

Shares of COR stock opened at $200.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $205.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.67.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Analysts predict that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock worth $267,704,230. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

