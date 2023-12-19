Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Shares of CENX opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
