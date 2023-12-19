Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.79

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 1004466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CERE

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 79,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. FMR LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,693,000 after purchasing an additional 129,355 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 708,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.