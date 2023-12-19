CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $263.12 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $265.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.37. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.